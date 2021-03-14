Prudential’s (PUK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Prudential from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. Prudential has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Prudential by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 425,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 90,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.