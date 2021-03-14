PTON (PTON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $280,312.77

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 50.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 14th. One PTON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PTON has a market cap of $280,312.77 and approximately $75.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PTON has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.28 or 0.00641021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00034916 BTC.

About PTON

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

