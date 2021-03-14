Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.89. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

