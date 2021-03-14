Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $163.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

