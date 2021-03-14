Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.