Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Shares of PH stock opened at $312.56 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $313.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.70.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.