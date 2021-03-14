Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,669 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

