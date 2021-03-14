Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $23,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.17. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

