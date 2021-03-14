Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 836.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,324 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cerner were worth $27,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 472.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cerner by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 84,880 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Cerner by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

