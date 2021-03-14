Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,942,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 971,237 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.38% of B2Gold worth $22,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,120 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,037 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,900 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

