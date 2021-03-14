Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 180,600 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of Flex worth $25,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Flex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,761,000 after buying an additional 185,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,243,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 127,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,123,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,508 shares of company stock worth $6,301,752 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

