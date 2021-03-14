Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 363,540 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,540 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

