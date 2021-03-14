Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 39,228 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,228 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,044.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

NYSE BIP opened at $53.20 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -197.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

