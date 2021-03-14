Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $20.11 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 65.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Twilio by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $602,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $369.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of -129.94 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.39 and a 200-day moving average of $324.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

