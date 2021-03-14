PumaPay (PMA) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $26.27 million and approximately $633,053.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00048432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00639063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00071874 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00025511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00035872 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PMA is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,121,432,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

