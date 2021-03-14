Pundi X NEM Market Cap Hits $6.65 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $21,086.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.83 or 0.00446308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00061156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00050800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00088992 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00067003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.66 or 0.00515757 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

