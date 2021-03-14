PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Down 46.8% in February

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the February 11th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PURE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 31,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. PURE Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.