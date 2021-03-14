Puxin (NEW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NEW opened at $5.95 on Friday. Puxin has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $518.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

