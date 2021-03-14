Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $28,623.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.25 or 0.00012033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.04 or 0.00446458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00061268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00093130 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.00508497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

