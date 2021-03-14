Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Wedbush also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.71 on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

In related news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

