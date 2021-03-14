QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Short Interest Update

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQY remained flat at $$17.25 during trading on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $18.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

