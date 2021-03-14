Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Get Qiwi alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QIWI. TheStreet lowered Qiwi from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sberbank CIB downgraded shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qiwi from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qiwi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $700.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Qiwi has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $20.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Qiwi by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 177,726 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 143,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Qiwi during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qiwi (QIWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.