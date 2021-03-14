Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report $385.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $396.70 million and the lowest is $371.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $378.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KWR. Sidoti began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

In related news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $36,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,673,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 58.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,183,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.30. The company had a trading volume of 93,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.96 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $301.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

