QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

