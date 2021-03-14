Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.94.

Shares of XM stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

