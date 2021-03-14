Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Loop Capital

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an in-line rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a market outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.94.

Shares of XM stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

