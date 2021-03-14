Ra Medical Systems (RMED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE RMED opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ra Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

