Radicle One Day Trading Volume Reaches $782,275.00 (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 69.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $127.61 million and approximately $782,275.00 worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be bought for $26.02 or 0.00043194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radicle has traded 157.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.40 or 0.00445512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00061631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00093639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00067330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.28 or 0.00506724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

