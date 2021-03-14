Rally (RLY) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 90.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Rally has a market cap of $61.22 million and approximately $42.11 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 179.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.83 or 0.00446445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00061072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00051105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00089656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00066842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00509908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011269 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

