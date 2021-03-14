Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the February 11th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $51,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 49,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,928. The company has a market cap of $201.67 million, a PE ratio of 94.60 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

