Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 49.8% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $139,066.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.04 or 0.00446458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00061268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00093130 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.00508497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,232,140,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

