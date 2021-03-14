Raymond James Increases Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$4.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.02.

TSE KEL opened at C$3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$584.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.67 and a twelve month high of C$3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.89.

Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

