Raymond James Raises Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to $5.50

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SECYF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.41.

OTCMKTS:SECYF opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

