Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Corteva stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

