Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,427 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $87,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $301.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $357.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

