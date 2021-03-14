Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $1,782,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $184.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.02. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

