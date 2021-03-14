Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413,412 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1,202.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,401 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 476.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1,590.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,318 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $22.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

