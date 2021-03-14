Ren (REN) Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $98.22 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.12 or 0.00635127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00068743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00024890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034400 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

