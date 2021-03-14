Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 269,400 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 273.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $19,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. Research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.