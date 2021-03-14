Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 193,300 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 193,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $135.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.07. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WSM shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.26.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,565,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

