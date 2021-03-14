Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.17 Million Stock Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.91% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGMO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $168,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGMO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

