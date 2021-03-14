Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.91 Million Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,169,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Kirkland’s worth $20,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIRK. Osmium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 262,764 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,462,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $726,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,189.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $354.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 2.16. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

