Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.91% of Invacare worth $21,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 325.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invacare by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the third quarter worth about $360,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Invacare news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,379.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $292.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.60 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

