Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 153,302 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Masonite International worth $22,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Masonite International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $120.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

