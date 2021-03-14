Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 30,024 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,024 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.70% of One Liberty Properties worth $19,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $498.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

