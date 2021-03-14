Renasant Bank Invests $374,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $135.08 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.76 and a 200-day moving average of $108.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.26.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.