Renasant Bank Makes New $349,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Renasant Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $59.84 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

