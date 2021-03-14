Renasant Bank Makes New $402,000 Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Renasant Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

FIS opened at $146.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -812.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,789 shares of company stock worth $38,432,479 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

