Renasant Bank Purchases New Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 18,690,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after buying an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 76.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after buying an additional 348,630 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,784,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

PACCAR stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.