Renasant Bank Purchases Shares of 142 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,416,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,061.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,030.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,754.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.